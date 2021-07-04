Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LOB opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.