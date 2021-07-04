George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.