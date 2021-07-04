Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $7.35 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $7.35 million and $270,536.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,751,148 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

