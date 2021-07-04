Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 417.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBNXF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

