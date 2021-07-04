Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

