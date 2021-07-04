Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $471.00

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a market capitalization of $16,714.48 and $471.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

