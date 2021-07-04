Global Social Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,002.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $114,002.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

