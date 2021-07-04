Gnosis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $278.59 million and $1.66 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $185.16 or 0.00537102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

