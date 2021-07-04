GNY (GNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220,768.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $220,768.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

