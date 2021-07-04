GoChain Market Cap Tops $20.60 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and $221,444.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,138,417,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,542,496 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

