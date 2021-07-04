GokuMarket Credit Market Cap Tops $452,796.54 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $452,796.54 and approximately $54.50 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00411218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

