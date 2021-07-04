Gold Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $13,329.26 and approximately $41.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.