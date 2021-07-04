Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $480,593.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

