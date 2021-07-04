Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($14.66).
A number of research firms have weighed in on GFTU. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Grafton Group to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.17) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.