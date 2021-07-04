Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Graham worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $8,161,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 50.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graham by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $639.17 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $328.81 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

