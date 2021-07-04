Graphlinq Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $613,996.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $613,996.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00804206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.53 or 0.08075635 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

