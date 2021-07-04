Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,171.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00411193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.