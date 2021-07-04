Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited acquires explores, develops, and commercializes mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.