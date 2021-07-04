Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
