Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Griffon worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 101.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 128.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Griffon by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $25.33 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

