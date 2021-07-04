Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Financial Survey

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.73 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -9.15 Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 1.93 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -15.58

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 28.70%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

