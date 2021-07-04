Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

