Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,024 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of IOVA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

