Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

