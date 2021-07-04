Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 100.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 50.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $339.26 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.46.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

