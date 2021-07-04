Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.17 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.