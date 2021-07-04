Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

