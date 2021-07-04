Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

