Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hillenbrand worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,264 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

