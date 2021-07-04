Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

