Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Abiomed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.