Gulden Hits Market Cap of $14.32 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $45,779.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00412216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,495,788 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

