GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

GWGH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 28,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,890. GWG has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GWG by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

