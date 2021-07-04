HackenAI Hits Market Capitalization of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

