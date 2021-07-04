Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,156.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $3.89 on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

