Halving Coin (HALV) Price Reaches $0.0416

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.