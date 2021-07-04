Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,709.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and $497,709.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.29 or 0.06625601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01505826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00409570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00161953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00624619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00425956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00336178 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 401,769,096 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.