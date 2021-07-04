HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

