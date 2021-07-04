Harvest Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $514,920.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $514,920.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $59.59 or 0.00167755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 619,404 coins and its circulating supply is 582,939 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

