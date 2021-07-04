HashBX Reaches Market Cap of $564,932.13 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $564,932.13 and approximately $33.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00764903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.99 or 0.07927779 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

