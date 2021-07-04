HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCI opened at $96.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $819.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HCI Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.