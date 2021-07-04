Head-To-Head Contrast: Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Brands and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Brands -187.80% N/A -72.21% Burcon NutraScience N/A -2.36% -2.13%

This table compares Trident Brands and Burcon NutraScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Brands $870,000.00 1.67 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 1,421.09 -$3.48 million ($0.01) -262.00

Burcon NutraScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trident Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Trident Brands has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trident Brands and Burcon NutraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats Trident Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in the functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers. The company also holds various banking facilities. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

