Head to Head Review: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 18.67 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Mastercard $15.30 billion 24.29 $6.41 billion $6.43 58.33

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 42.38% 100.68% 19.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Mastercard 0 1 22 0 2.96

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.87%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $395.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Mastercard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

