Head to Head Review: OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 20.90% 96.79% 17.22%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $536.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than OLO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 51.68 $3.06 million N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 11.29 $236.41 million $8.55 59.39

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than OLO.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats OLO on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

