Head to Head Survey: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 7.70 -$306.07 million $0.52 12.31 Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 12.41 $990,000.00 $1.23 16.07

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -359.28% -257.79% -40.57% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08%

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

