Head-To-Head Survey: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus target price of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 331.75%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 4.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 202.96 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.12

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -73.76% N/A -74.57% IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. It sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

