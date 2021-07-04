Head to Head Survey: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.36 -$10.10 million N/A N/A iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.06 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPic Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment, Inc. engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

