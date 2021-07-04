HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

