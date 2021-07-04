Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Healthcare Services Group worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

