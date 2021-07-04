HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

