Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $745,735.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,587,112 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

